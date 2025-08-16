Left Menu

Unveiling ADHD: Medication's Role in Reducing Long-term Risks

A recent study in the BMJ indicates long-term benefits of ADHD medication, including reduced risks of suicide, accidents, and crime. However, rising prescription rates raise concerns over effectiveness and safety. It highlights the importance of combining drug therapy with psychological support for comprehensive ADHD treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 16-08-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Recent research published in the BMJ highlights promising findings for those affected by ADHD. The study reveals that medication usage significantly decreases the likelihood of suicidal behaviors, transport accidents, substance misuse, and criminal activities.

The analysis, which monitored a cohort of 148,581 individuals diagnosed between 2007 and 2018, leverages sophisticated methods to simulate randomized trial results. Encouragingly, medication was associated with a 17% reduction in suicidal behaviors and decreased rates of accidents and crime.

However, the research underscores the necessity for a balanced treatment approach. It encourages the integration of psychological therapies to enhance emotional regulation and problem-solving abilities. Such comprehensive care can better support individuals, especially in areas where access to diverse treatments is limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

