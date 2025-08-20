Breakthrough in Rare Disease Treatment: New Drugs on the Horizon
Four new drugs for rare diseases are soon to be launched, adding to five medicines already introduced, says Niti Aayog's Dr. VK Paul. Local generics save costs, while 63 diseases are on the national policy list. The government prioritizes rare disease treatment with strategic policies and innovative solutions.
Four new drugs targeting rare diseases are anticipated to enter the market shortly, according to Niti Aayog member Dr. VK Paul, who revealed that five medications addressing seven distinct illnesses have already been introduced.
Speaking at an event, Dr. Paul highlighted the immense savings generic medications from local companies have brought to those afflicted by rare conditions. He noted the inclusion of 63 rare diseases under the National Policy for Rare Diseases.
Paul stated that significant progress had been achieved for seven diseases, including Thalassemia and Cystic Fibrosis, with five drugs now available. The government, under the PLI scheme, supports production, treating eight rare diseases, aiming to prioritize this area strategically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
