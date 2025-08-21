Left Menu

Sanjeevani National Convention: Uniting for Early Cancer Detection

The Sanjeevani National Convention convened leaders from various sectors to address India's growing cancer challenge, with cases projected to hit 1.57 million by 2025. The emphasis was on transitioning from awareness to action, with initiatives spanning screenings, workshops, and survivor support. Early detection, empowerment, and community partnerships were central themes.

Sanjeevani National Convention: Uniting for Early Cancer Detection
In a bid to tackle India's escalating cancer burden, the third Sanjeevani National Convention brought together leaders from healthcare, government, and civil society. With forecasts indicating over 1.57 million cancer cases by 2025, the convention emphasized a shift from awareness to actionable measures.

Spanning more than 700 days, the Sanjeevani campaign has effectively reached 600 million people, focusing on grassroots interventions such as screenings and educational workshops. By highlighting survivors' stories, the initiative aims to drive home the importance of early cancer detection.

Key voices, including actor and ambassador Vidya Balan, underscored the mission's personal and collective impact. Through partnerships, Sanjeevani strives to normalize cancer conversations, encourage screenings, and expand its reach across India, transcending mere statistics to forge hope and survival.

