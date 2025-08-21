Sanjeevani National Convention: Uniting for Early Cancer Detection

In a bid to tackle India's escalating cancer burden, the third Sanjeevani National Convention brought together leaders from healthcare, government, and civil society. With forecasts indicating over 1.57 million cancer cases by 2025, the convention emphasized a shift from awareness to actionable measures.

Spanning more than 700 days, the Sanjeevani campaign has effectively reached 600 million people, focusing on grassroots interventions such as screenings and educational workshops. By highlighting survivors' stories, the initiative aims to drive home the importance of early cancer detection.

Key voices, including actor and ambassador Vidya Balan, underscored the mission's personal and collective impact. Through partnerships, Sanjeevani strives to normalize cancer conversations, encourage screenings, and expand its reach across India, transcending mere statistics to forge hope and survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)