Army Chief Leads the Charge in Organ Donation Advocacy

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and his wife pledged to donate their organs, encouraging service personnel to follow suit. The gesture aims to boost the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval and Transplantation Authority (AORTA). The initiative highlights the armed forces' spirit of sacrifice and promotes national leadership in organ donation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 00:11 IST
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, along with his wife Sunita Dwivedi, pledged for organ donation, characterizing this step as an embodiment of the armed forces' tradition of sacrifice and valor. This marks a significant push for the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval and Transplantation Authority (AORTA), aimed at galvanizing the military community towards organ donation.

The initiative, held at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), hopes to instill a culture of organ donation led by the armed forces. Under the stewardship of DGAFMS Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, AORTA has positioned itself as a national front-runner in organ retrieval and transplantation, echoing Gen Dwivedi's call for increased participation.

Commending the role of healthcare professionals, Gen Dwivedi awarded Chief's Recommendation Cards to exemplary staff members in organ transplant care. The ceremony also paid tribute to donor families whose loved ones contributed to life-saving efforts, reinforcing the message of compassion and community service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

