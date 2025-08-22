Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Rajasthan Health Scheme Irregularities Lead to Suspensions

The Rajasthan government suspended nine personnel, including five doctors, for alleged irregularities in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme. FIRs have been lodged against a hospital, medical store, doctors, and a cardholder. Complaints were investigated, leading to suspensions and legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 00:38 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has taken strict action against nine personnel, including five doctors, amid allegations of irregularities in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS). This move comes after thorough investigations into longstanding complaints, according to a senior official.

Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Gayatri Rathore, stated that FIRs have been lodged against a private hospital, a medical store, three doctors, and a scheme cardholder. Doctors involved include Dr. Kavita Dhankhar, Dr. Pawan Jangid, Dr. Manisha, Dr. Narsilal Pachauri, and Dr. Kapil Bhardwaj. Suspended staff also include two compounders, an attendant, and an Assistant Administrative Officer.

These decisive actions reflect the government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption within its healthcare system. The outcome follows a comprehensive investigation by the Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency, led by CEO Harji Lal Atal, aiming to uphold integrity and trust in the scheme.

