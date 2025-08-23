Left Menu

Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination Drive

The Odisha government is initiating a large-scale project to sterilize and vaccinate approximately seven lakh stray dogs statewide, following directives from the Supreme Court. Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallick highlighted strict adherence to these guidelines and the involvement of local bodies, NGOs, and volunteers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-08-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 20:05 IST
Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination Drive
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government is poised to embark on a major public health initiative targeting the state's considerable stray dog population. The operation, announced by Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallick, aims to sterilize and vaccinate a staggering seven lakh stray dogs. The development follows a directive from the Supreme Court mandating strict compliance.

Minister Mallick detailed the plan, noting that all dogs, both stray and domestic, will undergo the prescribed process. Violent or rabies-infected canines, however, will be placed in shelters. Urban local bodies have been tasked with ensuring the guidelines are followed, with the assistance of NGOs and animal welfare volunteers managing dog feeding and vaccination efforts.

Mallick emphasized regulated feeding sites to safeguard both humans and animals while announcing a fresh census to ascertain the stray dog count. Public cooperation to report injured dogs and properly manage fish and meat shop operations forms a crucial part of this comprehensive strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

 India
2
NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Misconduct

NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Miscond...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

 India
4
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manufacturers turn to AI to combat global supply chain disruptions

Rural electrification powers education gains across the Global South

Why future artificial general intelligence may not seek power like humans?

Bullying and cyberbullying demand stronger, enforceable EU education policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025