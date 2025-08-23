Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination Drive

The Odisha government is poised to embark on a major public health initiative targeting the state's considerable stray dog population. The operation, announced by Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallick, aims to sterilize and vaccinate a staggering seven lakh stray dogs. The development follows a directive from the Supreme Court mandating strict compliance.

Minister Mallick detailed the plan, noting that all dogs, both stray and domestic, will undergo the prescribed process. Violent or rabies-infected canines, however, will be placed in shelters. Urban local bodies have been tasked with ensuring the guidelines are followed, with the assistance of NGOs and animal welfare volunteers managing dog feeding and vaccination efforts.

Mallick emphasized regulated feeding sites to safeguard both humans and animals while announcing a fresh census to ascertain the stray dog count. Public cooperation to report injured dogs and properly manage fish and meat shop operations forms a crucial part of this comprehensive strategy.

