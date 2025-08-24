Haritha Keralam Mission Launches 'Water is Life' Campaign to Curb Water-Borne Diseases
In response to fatal water-borne diseases, the Haritha Keralam Mission has initiated the 'Water is Life' campaign. This effort aims to provide safe drinking water and prevent such illnesses through chlorination, awareness programs in schools, and extensive water testing by collaborating with local self-governments.
In response to serious health threats posed by water-borne diseases, the Haritha Keralam Mission has launched a state-wide campaign titled 'Water is Life' to ensure safe drinking water in Kerala. The initiative comes following a meeting of various departments led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The campaign has been triggered by unfortunate incidents, including the death of a nine-year-old girl from amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection, in Kozhikode district. Health officials noted that this was the fourth such case reported in the district this year.
Scheduled to start on August 30-31, the campaign will include chlorination of wells, awareness programs in schools, and extensive water quality testing. The mission will collaborate with local self-governments to provide necessary supplies and engage the public in cleaning water sources to prevent contamination.
