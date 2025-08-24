Haritha Keralam Mission Launches 'Water is Life' Campaign to Curb Water-Borne Diseases

In response to serious health threats posed by water-borne diseases, the Haritha Keralam Mission has launched a state-wide campaign titled 'Water is Life' to ensure safe drinking water in Kerala. The initiative comes following a meeting of various departments led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The campaign has been triggered by unfortunate incidents, including the death of a nine-year-old girl from amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection, in Kozhikode district. Health officials noted that this was the fourth such case reported in the district this year.

Scheduled to start on August 30-31, the campaign will include chlorination of wells, awareness programs in schools, and extensive water quality testing. The mission will collaborate with local self-governments to provide necessary supplies and engage the public in cleaning water sources to prevent contamination.

