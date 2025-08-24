Left Menu

Haritha Keralam Mission Launches 'Water is Life' Campaign to Curb Water-Borne Diseases

In response to fatal water-borne diseases, the Haritha Keralam Mission has initiated the 'Water is Life' campaign. This effort aims to provide safe drinking water and prevent such illnesses through chlorination, awareness programs in schools, and extensive water testing by collaborating with local self-governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:06 IST
Haritha Keralam Mission Launches 'Water is Life' Campaign to Curb Water-Borne Diseases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to serious health threats posed by water-borne diseases, the Haritha Keralam Mission has launched a state-wide campaign titled 'Water is Life' to ensure safe drinking water in Kerala. The initiative comes following a meeting of various departments led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The campaign has been triggered by unfortunate incidents, including the death of a nine-year-old girl from amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection, in Kozhikode district. Health officials noted that this was the fourth such case reported in the district this year.

Scheduled to start on August 30-31, the campaign will include chlorination of wells, awareness programs in schools, and extensive water quality testing. The mission will collaborate with local self-governments to provide necessary supplies and engage the public in cleaning water sources to prevent contamination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Faces Turmoil: Allegations Against Mamkootathil Shake Party

Congress Faces Turmoil: Allegations Against Mamkootathil Shake Party

 India
2
ICE Storm: Inside Trump's Immigration Enforcement Surge

ICE Storm: Inside Trump's Immigration Enforcement Surge

 Global
3
Vibrant Villages Programme: Securing Borders, Revitalizing Communities

Vibrant Villages Programme: Securing Borders, Revitalizing Communities

 India
4
Market Stir: Trump's Fed Decision Shakes Global Equities

Market Stir: Trump's Fed Decision Shakes Global Equities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025