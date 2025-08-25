Kerala's Campaign Against Amoebic Brain Fever: A State-Wide Crusade
Kerala is launching a comprehensive clean-up campaign to tackle the spread of amoebic meningoencephalitis, following 41 reported cases. The initiative, led by local bodies and supported by health workers, involves chlorinating water sources, cleaning tanks, and conducting awareness drives, with strict actions for non-compliance.
- Country:
- India
Kerala is setting the stage for a state-wide clean-up operation this weekend, aimed at combating the rampant spread of amoebic meningoencephalitis following the confirmation of 41 cases this year, Health Minister Veena George announced on Monday.
Currently, eighteen individuals are receiving treatment for this rare infection, with incidents reported across several districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram.
The campaign, guided by the Haritha Keralam Mission and the Water Resources Department, will see local bodies undertaking extensive chlorination of wells and disinfection of water storage tanks in various facilities, accompanied by efforts to clean public water bodies and remove waste accumulated there.
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Aims for Healthcare Excellence with New Hospitals Initiative
India's Health Revolution: From Curative to Preventive
BRAINwave: Transforming Healthcare in Andhra Pradesh
African Health Ministers Meet in Lusaka to Chart Future of Regional Health
Africa’s Health Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Avert Malaria “Perfect Storm”