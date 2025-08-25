Kerala's Campaign Against Amoebic Brain Fever: A State-Wide Crusade

Kerala is setting the stage for a state-wide clean-up operation this weekend, aimed at combating the rampant spread of amoebic meningoencephalitis following the confirmation of 41 cases this year, Health Minister Veena George announced on Monday.

Currently, eighteen individuals are receiving treatment for this rare infection, with incidents reported across several districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram.

The campaign, guided by the Haritha Keralam Mission and the Water Resources Department, will see local bodies undertaking extensive chlorination of wells and disinfection of water storage tanks in various facilities, accompanied by efforts to clean public water bodies and remove waste accumulated there.