Kerala's Campaign Against Amoebic Brain Fever: A State-Wide Crusade

Kerala is launching a comprehensive clean-up campaign to tackle the spread of amoebic meningoencephalitis, following 41 reported cases. The initiative, led by local bodies and supported by health workers, involves chlorinating water sources, cleaning tanks, and conducting awareness drives, with strict actions for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is setting the stage for a state-wide clean-up operation this weekend, aimed at combating the rampant spread of amoebic meningoencephalitis following the confirmation of 41 cases this year, Health Minister Veena George announced on Monday.

Currently, eighteen individuals are receiving treatment for this rare infection, with incidents reported across several districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram.

The campaign, guided by the Haritha Keralam Mission and the Water Resources Department, will see local bodies undertaking extensive chlorination of wells and disinfection of water storage tanks in various facilities, accompanied by efforts to clean public water bodies and remove waste accumulated there.

