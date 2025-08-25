Combating Drug Abuse in Kashmir's Educational Hubs

Jammu and Kashmir's Education Minister, Sakeena Itoo, has announced the mandatory installation of CCTV cameras in educational institutions to combat the escalating drug abuse issue among the youth. This move aims to enhance monitoring and prevent illegal drug activities in these areas.

During a stakeholders' meeting on drug de-addiction, Itoo emphasized the significance of regular health and behavioral screenings in schools and colleges. She advocates establishing community-based monitoring committees to ensure continued surveillance and early intervention for vulnerable students.

Various stakeholders raised concerns about the easy access to narcotics around educational environments. The government promises full support to collaborative efforts, ensuring the protection of the Union Territory's youth from drug misuse challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)