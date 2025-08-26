Canada Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital

In a strong rebuke, Canada condemned an Israeli military strike on a hospital in Gaza that resulted in the death of at least 20 people, among them five journalists. The Canadian government underscored Israel's responsibility to protect civilians caught in conflict zones.

The Nasser Hospital attack drew sharp criticism from Canada's foreign ministry, which described the incident as horrifying and unacceptable. Both rescuers and health officials were among the civilian casualties, further intensifying the tragedy.

Reiterating the importance of upholding humanitarian principles, Canada urged all parties to adhere to international laws designed to protect non-combatants in war-torn areas. The incident has sparked broader calls for accountability and restraint in military operations.

