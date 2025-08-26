Left Menu

Canada Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital

Canada criticized an Israeli strike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital that killed at least 20 people, including journalists, asserting Israel's responsibility to safeguard civilians. Labeling the attack 'unacceptable', Canada emphasized the tragic loss of lives, including civilians, rescuers, and health officials, urging adherence to international humanitarian standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 26-08-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 02:28 IST
In a strong rebuke, Canada condemned an Israeli military strike on a hospital in Gaza that resulted in the death of at least 20 people, among them five journalists. The Canadian government underscored Israel's responsibility to protect civilians caught in conflict zones.

The Nasser Hospital attack drew sharp criticism from Canada's foreign ministry, which described the incident as horrifying and unacceptable. Both rescuers and health officials were among the civilian casualties, further intensifying the tragedy.

Reiterating the importance of upholding humanitarian principles, Canada urged all parties to adhere to international laws designed to protect non-combatants in war-torn areas. The incident has sparked broader calls for accountability and restraint in military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

