Left Menu

Chaos in Gaza: EU Denounces Hospital Attack

A deadly attack on Gaza's Nasser hospital by Israel has drawn EU condemnation. At least 20 people, including five journalists, were killed, prompting the EU Commission to label the incident as 'completely unacceptable.' Calls for the protection of civilians under international law were reiterated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:54 IST
Chaos in Gaza: EU Denounces Hospital Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

An Israeli assault on the Nasser hospital in southern Gaza left at least 20 dead on Monday, including five journalists. The European Commission condemned the attack as 'completely unacceptable' in a statement made on Tuesday.

Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni emphasized during a press briefing the necessity for civilian and journalist protection under international law.

'Civilians in Gaza have endured prolonged suffering,' El Anouni stated, highlighting the urgent need to end the cycle of violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

Judicial Independence vs. Political Partisanship: A Former Judges' Debate

 India
2
Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Funding Woes Hamper U.N. Investigations on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

 Global
3
Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

Public Caning in Aceh Sparks Global Human Rights Outcry

 Global
4
Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

Jyoti World Pvt. Ltd.: Pioneering Sustainable Innovations at K 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025