Chaos in Gaza: EU Denounces Hospital Attack
A deadly attack on Gaza's Nasser hospital by Israel has drawn EU condemnation. At least 20 people, including five journalists, were killed, prompting the EU Commission to label the incident as 'completely unacceptable.' Calls for the protection of civilians under international law were reiterated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:54 IST
An Israeli assault on the Nasser hospital in southern Gaza left at least 20 dead on Monday, including five journalists. The European Commission condemned the attack as 'completely unacceptable' in a statement made on Tuesday.
Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni emphasized during a press briefing the necessity for civilian and journalist protection under international law.
'Civilians in Gaza have endured prolonged suffering,' El Anouni stated, highlighting the urgent need to end the cycle of violence in the region.
