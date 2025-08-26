Chaos in Gaza: EU Denounces Hospital Attack

An Israeli assault on the Nasser hospital in southern Gaza left at least 20 dead on Monday, including five journalists. The European Commission condemned the attack as 'completely unacceptable' in a statement made on Tuesday.

Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni emphasized during a press briefing the necessity for civilian and journalist protection under international law.

'Civilians in Gaza have endured prolonged suffering,' El Anouni stated, highlighting the urgent need to end the cycle of violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)