Controversial Hunger Report Sparks Tensions Between Israel and Global Monitor
Israel has requested that a global hunger monitor retract its report claiming famine conditions in Gaza, accusing the findings of being flawed and biased. The report highlighted severe hunger affecting 514,000 people. Israel contests these figures, prompting a call for a review from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification system.
Israel has officially requested the retraction of a global hunger report, claiming it incorrectly asserts famine conditions in Gaza. The report, issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), noted that 514,000 Palestinians are affected, with predictions of rising numbers.
Israel dismisses the report as biased toward Hamas, asking for its cessation until thorough review is completed. Foreign Ministry's director general emphasized the report's alleged departures from established data standards.
International communities stress the need for improved humanitarian aid access. Israeli officials maintain a commitment to prevent famine while disputing casualty figures from local health reports.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- famine
- hunger
- IPC
- Palestinians
- humanitarian aid
- Hamas
- food security
- Cindy McCain