Controversial Hunger Report Sparks Tensions Between Israel and Global Monitor

Israel has officially requested the retraction of a global hunger report, claiming it incorrectly asserts famine conditions in Gaza. The report, issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), noted that 514,000 Palestinians are affected, with predictions of rising numbers.

Israel dismisses the report as biased toward Hamas, asking for its cessation until thorough review is completed. Foreign Ministry's director general emphasized the report's alleged departures from established data standards.

International communities stress the need for improved humanitarian aid access. Israeli officials maintain a commitment to prevent famine while disputing casualty figures from local health reports.