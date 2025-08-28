Left Menu

CDC Director Monarez Ousted Shortly After Confirmation

Susan Monarez, the director of the CDC, left the agency shortly after her confirmation. Her sudden departure was not explained, but occurred amidst leadership changes in COVID vaccine policy by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Monarez was the second nominee for the role after the initial nominee was withdrawn.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 02:44 IST
CDC Director Monarez Ousted Shortly After Confirmation

Susan Monarez's brief tenure as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has abruptly ended, as confirmed by a Trump administration official. Monarez was appointed less than a month ago and no official reason has been provided for her departure.

The unexpected exit follows recent policy shifts under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has made controversial changes to vaccine recommendations, including withdrawing federal guidance for COVID-19 vaccinations for certain groups and revamping the CDC's vaccine advisory panel.

The situation highlights ongoing turmoil within the administration's health leadership, as Monarez's predecessor was also pulled from consideration, and suggests challenges in aligning CDC policy under the current administration's directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland

U.S. Approves $1.85B F-35 Support Deal for Poland

 Global
2
Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

Grimsby Town Upsets Manchester United in Dramatic League Cup Clash

 Global
3
UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

UNSC Poised for Final UNIFIL Extension Amid Regional Tensions

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strikes Rock Damascus Suburb

 Syria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025