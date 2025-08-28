CDC Director Monarez Ousted Shortly After Confirmation

Susan Monarez's brief tenure as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has abruptly ended, as confirmed by a Trump administration official. Monarez was appointed less than a month ago and no official reason has been provided for her departure.

The unexpected exit follows recent policy shifts under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has made controversial changes to vaccine recommendations, including withdrawing federal guidance for COVID-19 vaccinations for certain groups and revamping the CDC's vaccine advisory panel.

The situation highlights ongoing turmoil within the administration's health leadership, as Monarez's predecessor was also pulled from consideration, and suggests challenges in aligning CDC policy under the current administration's directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)