AIDS Crisis: A Grim Toll in Mizoram

Nearly 3,000 individuals succumbed to AIDS-related complications in Mizoram from 2020 to July 2023, as reported by Health Minister Lalrinpuii. The highest number of fatalities occurred in 2023, with 632 deaths. Over 11,000 people have been diagnosed with HIV during this period, highlighting the ongoing health crisis in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent disclosure, Mizoram's Health Minister Lalrinpuii reported that nearly 3,000 people have died due to AIDS-related complications in the state from 2020 to July 2023. The staggering number includes 632 fatalities in 2023 alone, the highest in the period.

According to Lalrinpuii, the region documented 561 AIDS-related deaths in 2024 and 295 in 2023 till July. Concurrently, over 11,000 individuals were diagnosed with HIV, marking a significant health challenge for Mizoram.

The Mizoram State AIDS Control Society (MSACS) noted that the state has lost 5,632 lives to AIDS since the first reported HIV case in 1990. Currently, 19,837 people are living with HIV in Mizoram.

