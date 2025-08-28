Strategic Push Amidst Challenges: Anti-Polio Drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

An ambitious anti-polio drive has been launched in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, aiming to immunize approximately 5.7 million children. The campaign commenced with stringent security measures to safeguard against militant attacks, which have significantly impacted past efforts.

The immunization initiative will unfold in two phases, targeting districts with confirmed polio cases. With 27,000 vaccination teams backed by 40,000 security personnel, the operation emphasizes strategic focus on regions facing severe challenges, including Peshawar and Bannu.

Efforts to overcome barriers like vaccine hesitancy and misinformation are part of the agenda, with committees tasked to engage with reluctant parents. Despite these challenges, authorities are determined to eradicate polio, highlighting collaborative efforts from the government and Pakistan Army.