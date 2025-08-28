Left Menu

Delhi Hospitals Challenge Insurers Over Alleged Cartel Practices

The Delhi Medical Association Nursing Home Forum has filed a complaint against health insurers, accusing them of engaging in cartel-like practices. The forum urged IRDAI and SFIO to investigate these practices that threaten healthcare quality by imposing unfair hospital tariffs and dominating the market.

  • Country:
  • India

A group representing nursing homes and private hospitals in Delhi has raised serious allegations against health insurers, accusing them of engaging in cartel-like practices. The complaint was filed with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The Delhi Medical Association Nursing Home Forum (DMA NHF) urged IRDAI to probe claims of collusion, dominated market ethics by private insurers, and sought corrective actions to ensure fair hospital tariffs linked with inflation.

The dominant role of private insurers, it claimed, has led to unfair tariffs, while hospitals are stuck with outdated contracts, potentially compromising patient care and deterring investment in healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

