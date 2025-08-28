Left Menu

Shake-up at CDC: Top Officials Depart Amid Controversy

Three senior CDC officials, Deb Houry, Demetre Daskalakis, and Dan Jernigan, left the agency following the dismissal of CDC head Susan Monarez. Their departure occurred amidst allegations of Monarez's firing being illegal, which her legal representatives contest. The administration confirmed Monarez's termination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three prominent officials of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Deb Houry, Demetre Daskalakis, and Dan Jernigan, were escorted from CDC's Atlanta headquarters. These resignations came on the heels of Susan Monarez's sudden termination from her role as agency head.

The White House confirmed Monarez's dismissal, a move that has already spurred legal protest from her attorneys who argue the firing was illegal.

Houry served as CDC Chief Medical Officer, Daskalakis led the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and Jernigan directed the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

