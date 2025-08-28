Shake-up at CDC: Top Officials Depart Amid Controversy

Three prominent officials of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Deb Houry, Demetre Daskalakis, and Dan Jernigan, were escorted from CDC's Atlanta headquarters. These resignations came on the heels of Susan Monarez's sudden termination from her role as agency head.

The White House confirmed Monarez's dismissal, a move that has already spurred legal protest from her attorneys who argue the firing was illegal.

Houry served as CDC Chief Medical Officer, Daskalakis led the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and Jernigan directed the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

