Shake-up at CDC: Top Officials Depart Amid Controversy
Three senior CDC officials, Deb Houry, Demetre Daskalakis, and Dan Jernigan, left the agency following the dismissal of CDC head Susan Monarez. Their departure occurred amidst allegations of Monarez's firing being illegal, which her legal representatives contest. The administration confirmed Monarez's termination.
Three prominent officials of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Deb Houry, Demetre Daskalakis, and Dan Jernigan, were escorted from CDC's Atlanta headquarters. These resignations came on the heels of Susan Monarez's sudden termination from her role as agency head.
The White House confirmed Monarez's dismissal, a move that has already spurred legal protest from her attorneys who argue the firing was illegal.
Houry served as CDC Chief Medical Officer, Daskalakis led the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and Jernigan directed the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CDC Shake-Up: Leadership Changes Amid Vaccine Policy Controversy
Kerala's Onam Celebration Unites Amid Controversy
Kejriwal Accuses BJP-Congress Nexus Amidst National Herald Controversy
Sambhal Unrest Report: Judicial Commission Unveils Findings Amid Controversy
Chamundi Hill Controversy: A Clash of Heritage and Modernity