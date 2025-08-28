Army Hospital Pioneers Robotic Cataract Surgery in Government Institutes
The Army Hospital Research & Referral (AHRR) in India performed the nation's first robotic cataract surgery at a government institute using a femtosecond laser. This marks a milestone in military medical care, combining technology and precision for improved outcomes in ophthalmic surgery.
- Country:
- India
The Army Hospital Research & Referral (AHRR) achieved a significant milestone on Thursday by becoming the first government institute in India to execute robotic cataract surgery. The ground-breaking procedure utilized a state-of-the-art femtosecond laser treatment system, according to an official statement.
Renowned for its ability to emit ultrashort optical pulses, the femtosecond laser is integral to modern ophthalmic surgery. Brigadier S K Mishra performed the transformative procedure on a 61-year-old patient, marking a significant advancement in military medical care, as confirmed by the Defence Ministry.
The adoption of this cutting-edge technology highlights the armed forces' dedication to providing advanced, safe healthcare to its members and their families. The femtosecond laser automates crucial steps in cataract surgery, ensuring precision and optimal outcomes critical in military medicine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MILMEDICON 2025: Advancing Trauma Care in Military Medicine
Anlon Healthcare IPO Surges with 3.30 Times Subscription
IHH Healthcare Announces Expansion Plans with New Brand Identity
Introducing Health360: Redefining Healthcare with Zurich Kotak
Old Forests Ayurveda: Fusing Tradition with AI for Revolutionary Healthcare