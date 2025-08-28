Army Hospital Pioneers Robotic Cataract Surgery in Government Institutes

The Army Hospital Research & Referral (AHRR) achieved a significant milestone on Thursday by becoming the first government institute in India to execute robotic cataract surgery. The ground-breaking procedure utilized a state-of-the-art femtosecond laser treatment system, according to an official statement.

Renowned for its ability to emit ultrashort optical pulses, the femtosecond laser is integral to modern ophthalmic surgery. Brigadier S K Mishra performed the transformative procedure on a 61-year-old patient, marking a significant advancement in military medical care, as confirmed by the Defence Ministry.

The adoption of this cutting-edge technology highlights the armed forces' dedication to providing advanced, safe healthcare to its members and their families. The femtosecond laser automates crucial steps in cataract surgery, ensuring precision and optimal outcomes critical in military medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)