Surgical Mishap Sparks Investigation in Kerala

In a recent development, Kerala Health Minister Veena George declared that stringent measures will be undertaken against medical personnel involved in a surgical mishap that left a 'guide wire' inside a patient post-surgery at a state hospital.

An expert committee has been convened to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, which came to light months after the surgery occurred in March 2023.

Authorities responded to the patient's complaint with an FIR against the surgeon, citing lapses that endangered life and health under relevant IPC sections. The findings of the official inquiry will guide subsequent actions.