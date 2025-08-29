Surgical Mishap Sparks Investigation in Kerala
Kerala's Health Minister Veena George announced a serious investigation into a surgical error where a 'guide wire' was left inside a patient's body. An expert panel will review the case, and strict actions are promised against those responsible. The incident, discovered recently, dates back to a March 2023 surgery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, Kerala Health Minister Veena George declared that stringent measures will be undertaken against medical personnel involved in a surgical mishap that left a 'guide wire' inside a patient post-surgery at a state hospital.
An expert committee has been convened to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, which came to light months after the surgery occurred in March 2023.
Authorities responded to the patient's complaint with an FIR against the surgeon, citing lapses that endangered life and health under relevant IPC sections. The findings of the official inquiry will guide subsequent actions.
