Ayurveda and Yoga: Bridging Tradition and Innovation at BRICS Healthcare Summit

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav emphasized the sustainable and inclusive growth of the global Ayurveda and Yoga market at the BRICS Healthcare Summit 2025 in Delhi. The event focused on combining traditional approaches with modern innovations across BRICS nations to expand health and wellness opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:15 IST
The Union Ayush Minister, Prataprao Jadhav, highlighted the necessity for sustainable and inclusive growth in the rapidly expanding global market for Ayurveda and Yoga. He delivered his message at the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Healthcare Summit 2025 in Delhi, themed 'Bridging Tradition and Innovation'.

Speaking at the event, Jadhav underscored the impressive reach of BRICS, stating it encompasses close to half the world's population and a significant portion of global GDP and trade. This collective influence, he suggested, should be channeled toward promoting inclusive health and innovation-led growth within the Ayurveda sector.

The Minister pointed out the robust Ayush ecosystem in India, backed by government efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the increasing global acceptance of Ayush practices. He called for enhanced public-private partnerships and international collaborations to strengthen the position of Ayurveda in global healthcare.

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

