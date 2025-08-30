Delhi's Battle Against Rabies: Rising Cases and Vaccine Shortages

Delhi is facing a challenging rise in rabies deaths, recording 49 cases in 2025, six involving local residents. Official figures reveal a concerning spike from 2024, which saw 62 cases, mostly from other states. The crisis highlights a dire need for efficient vaccine distribution and administration.

Amid increased anti-rabies vaccine utilization, the city administered over 35,000 doses recently, yet reported shortages at multiple hospitals. Facilities, including ESI-Mayapuri and Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, faced limited supplies of the Anti-Rabies Serum, crucial for combating the deadly virus.

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court revised its directive to shelter stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, focusing on relocating only aggressive or rabid animals. This order balances public safety with animal welfare, emphasizing sterilization, vaccination, and structured human-animal interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)