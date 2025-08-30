Delhi's Battle Against Rabies: Rising Cases and Vaccine Shortages
Delhi reported 49 rabies deaths in 2025, with shortages in vaccines despite higher utilization. While stray dogs in Delhi-NCR are to be moved to shelters for aggression or rabies concerns, the Supreme Court mandates sterilization and return to localities. The city is grappling with vaccine supplies amid rising cases.
Delhi is facing a challenging rise in rabies deaths, recording 49 cases in 2025, six involving local residents. Official figures reveal a concerning spike from 2024, which saw 62 cases, mostly from other states. The crisis highlights a dire need for efficient vaccine distribution and administration.
Amid increased anti-rabies vaccine utilization, the city administered over 35,000 doses recently, yet reported shortages at multiple hospitals. Facilities, including ESI-Mayapuri and Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, faced limited supplies of the Anti-Rabies Serum, crucial for combating the deadly virus.
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court revised its directive to shelter stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, focusing on relocating only aggressive or rabid animals. This order balances public safety with animal welfare, emphasizing sterilization, vaccination, and structured human-animal interactions.
