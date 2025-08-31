Senator Sanders Calls for Kennedy's Resignation Over Vaccine Disputes

On Saturday, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders urged Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to step down. The demand follows the dismissal of a senior public health official and the resignation of four others over Kennedy's controversial stance against vaccines.

Susan Monarez, the recently appointed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was ousted by Kennedy after less than a month in the position. She opposed Kennedy's vaccine limitations, citing conflict with scientific evidence. This led to the resignation of four senior CDC officials and a staff walkout at the agency's headquarters in Atlanta.

Sanders, who opposed Kennedy's confirmation as health secretary, accused him of seeking a 'rubber stamp' for his policies. He criticized Kennedy's persistent promotion of vaccine-related conspiracy theories, despite their rejection by the medical community. Kennedy, an unsuccessful presidential candidate last year, has frequently shared unsupported medical theories.