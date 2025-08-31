Left Menu

Senator Sanders Calls for Kennedy's Resignation Over Vaccine Disputes

Senator Bernie Sanders called for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s resignation after disputes over Kennedy's anti-vaccine stance led to public health officials' resignations. Sanders criticized Kennedy for promoting conspiracy theories and policies not supported by scientific evidence, impacting public health leadership and policies at the CDC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 00:22 IST
Senator Sanders Calls for Kennedy's Resignation Over Vaccine Disputes
Bernie Sanders

On Saturday, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders urged Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to step down. The demand follows the dismissal of a senior public health official and the resignation of four others over Kennedy's controversial stance against vaccines.

Susan Monarez, the recently appointed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was ousted by Kennedy after less than a month in the position. She opposed Kennedy's vaccine limitations, citing conflict with scientific evidence. This led to the resignation of four senior CDC officials and a staff walkout at the agency's headquarters in Atlanta.

Sanders, who opposed Kennedy's confirmation as health secretary, accused him of seeking a 'rubber stamp' for his policies. He criticized Kennedy's persistent promotion of vaccine-related conspiracy theories, despite their rejection by the medical community. Kennedy, an unsuccessful presidential candidate last year, has frequently shared unsupported medical theories.

TRENDING

1
Hostage Crisis: Idan Shtivi's Body Recovered

Hostage Crisis: Idan Shtivi's Body Recovered

 Global
2
Tremor Shakes Valmy: Earthquake Rocks Nevada

Tremor Shakes Valmy: Earthquake Rocks Nevada

 Global
3
Coco Gauff Triumphs in U.S. Open Third Round Clash

Coco Gauff Triumphs in U.S. Open Third Round Clash

 Global
4
Chicago Stands Firm Against Federal Intervention

Chicago Stands Firm Against Federal Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025