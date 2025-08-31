Left Menu

BRO Brings Vital Healthcare to Remote Tawang Schools

The Border Roads Organisation conducted a medical camp at Khirmu Government School in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district. Around 40 students received comprehensive check-ups covering various health systems. The camp fostered gratitude from locals and highlighted BRO's commitment to community well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-08-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 16:10 IST
BRO Brings Vital Healthcare to Remote Tawang Schools
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) recently conducted a medical camp at the Khirmu Government Higher Secondary School in Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to enhance children's health and well-being.

During the event, which drew a positive response from the local community, around 40 students received thorough medical check-ups. These included height and weight assessments, eye exams, and systemic health evaluations encompassing the central nervous, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and respiratory systems, according to defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

The camp was appreciated by parents and school authorities, who expressed gratitude for the healthcare access provided by BRO in the remote, high-altitude region, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in fostering community health and confidence.

