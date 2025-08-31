Left Menu

NHM Employees' Indefinite Strike in Chhattisgarh: Unmet Promises and Unyielding Protests

Contractual employees of the NHM in Chhattisgarh have been on strike since August 18, demanding service regularisation and other benefits. Despite assurances from the BJP in their electoral manifesto, no progress has been made. Around 16,000 health workers are involved in this statewide protest, demanding governmental action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:10 IST
Contractual employees of the National Health Mission in Chhattisgarh have launched an indefinite strike, voicing demands for service regularisation and other benefits. Their action, which began on August 18, has gained momentum, reflecting discontent over unfulfilled promises made by the ruling BJP in their 2023 Assembly election manifesto.

Despite submitting over 160 memorandums to the government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the employees claim no positive response has been forthcoming. The protest involves approximately 16,000 workers across all district headquarters, highlighting grievances that span over two decades of perceived exploitation and underpayment.

The state government, however, maintains that the employees fall under the central purview, complicating the jurisdictional responsibility. As the stalemate continues, with disciplinary threats surfacing, political figures like BJP MP Vijay Baghel have pledged to advocate for the workers' demands with key state officials.

