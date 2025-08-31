Unexpected Arrival: A Baby's Birth at Jhansi Railway Station

In an unexpected turn of events, Sunday morning witnessed the birth of a baby boy at Jhansi railway station. Poonam, who was traveling on the Hirakud Express from Narmadapuram to Amritsar, suddenly experienced labor pains as her train approached Jhansi, officials disclosed.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the Jhansi Railway Division Public Relations Officer, reported that upon learning of her condition, railway staff promptly notified the authorities. Senior CCTC Sunil Yadav and Sarika Sachan acted swiftly, leading to Dr. Abhishek and the railway medical team's rapid response at the station.

Poonam, with medical aid, was taken to the women's waiting room on platform number four, where she safely delivered a healthy baby boy. Following first aid services, the new mother and her son were transferred to the medical college for comprehensive care.