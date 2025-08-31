Unexpected Arrival: A Baby's Birth at Jhansi Railway Station
A passenger named Poonam gave birth to a baby boy at Jhansi railway station after experiencing labor pains on the Hirakud Express. The railway medical team assisted in a safe delivery. Mother and child were then transferred to a medical college for further care.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, Sunday morning witnessed the birth of a baby boy at Jhansi railway station. Poonam, who was traveling on the Hirakud Express from Narmadapuram to Amritsar, suddenly experienced labor pains as her train approached Jhansi, officials disclosed.
Manoj Kumar Singh, the Jhansi Railway Division Public Relations Officer, reported that upon learning of her condition, railway staff promptly notified the authorities. Senior CCTC Sunil Yadav and Sarika Sachan acted swiftly, leading to Dr. Abhishek and the railway medical team's rapid response at the station.
Poonam, with medical aid, was taken to the women's waiting room on platform number four, where she safely delivered a healthy baby boy. Following first aid services, the new mother and her son were transferred to the medical college for comprehensive care.
ALSO READ
Gujarat Unveils Unified Emergency Number: A New Era of Smart Policing
19 NHPC workers trapped as landslide blocks normal, emergency tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh: Official.
Fire Scare Forces Emergency Landing of Air India Flight
Emergency Landing at Srinagar: SpiceJet Flight Safety Ensured
SpiceJet Flight's Emergency Landing in Srinagar Amid Pressurization Trouble