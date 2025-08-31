Left Menu

Unexpected Arrival: A Baby's Birth at Jhansi Railway Station

A passenger named Poonam gave birth to a baby boy at Jhansi railway station after experiencing labor pains on the Hirakud Express. The railway medical team assisted in a safe delivery. Mother and child were then transferred to a medical college for further care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:27 IST
Unexpected Arrival: A Baby's Birth at Jhansi Railway Station
Poonam
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, Sunday morning witnessed the birth of a baby boy at Jhansi railway station. Poonam, who was traveling on the Hirakud Express from Narmadapuram to Amritsar, suddenly experienced labor pains as her train approached Jhansi, officials disclosed.

Manoj Kumar Singh, the Jhansi Railway Division Public Relations Officer, reported that upon learning of her condition, railway staff promptly notified the authorities. Senior CCTC Sunil Yadav and Sarika Sachan acted swiftly, leading to Dr. Abhishek and the railway medical team's rapid response at the station.

Poonam, with medical aid, was taken to the women's waiting room on platform number four, where she safely delivered a healthy baby boy. Following first aid services, the new mother and her son were transferred to the medical college for comprehensive care.

TRENDING

1
Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslides and Flash Floods

Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains Lash Himachal Pradesh, Triggering Landslide...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Smart Ration Card Revolution

 India
3
Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

Empowering the Marginalised: Sonowal Lauds PM SVANidhi's Impact

 India
4
Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

Swift Rescue in Uttarakhand: Power Project Employees Saved from Landslide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025