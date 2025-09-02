Left Menu

Silent Struggles: Dementia's Growing Dilemma in Africa

As Africa's elderly population grows, so does the prevalence of dementia, creating profound challenges for families lacking resources. Stories like Alice Ndimuhara's in Uganda highlight the desperation faced by caregivers like her son, Herbert Rutabyama, as they struggle with insufficient support and cultural barriers in addressing this silent crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kitaburaza | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dementia is becoming an increasingly visible problem in Africa, a continent grappling with a rapidly aging population.

For families like that of Herbert Rutabyama in Uganda, caring for those with dementia involves significant hardship as there are limited resources and cultural understanding to address the needs of such patients.

The journey to tackle the growing crisis is fraught with challenges, as caregivers navigate a vulnerable healthcare system and deep-rooted cultural perceptions of cognitive illnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

