Silent Struggles: Dementia's Growing Dilemma in Africa

Dementia is becoming an increasingly visible problem in Africa, a continent grappling with a rapidly aging population.

For families like that of Herbert Rutabyama in Uganda, caring for those with dementia involves significant hardship as there are limited resources and cultural understanding to address the needs of such patients.

The journey to tackle the growing crisis is fraught with challenges, as caregivers navigate a vulnerable healthcare system and deep-rooted cultural perceptions of cognitive illnesses.

