Tragedy Strikes: Odisha's Failing Ambulance Services Under Fire
The BJD party criticized the Odisha government after a woman died allegedly due to lack of oxygen in a private ambulance. The incident highlighted concerns over the state's deteriorating 108 ambulance service. BJD demanded compensation and immediate restoration of the ambulance system's efficiency.
The BJD has strongly criticized the Odisha government following the death of a woman, which they allege was caused by a lack of an oxygen cylinder in a private ambulance. The incident occurred when the woman was being transported from Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.
Family members claimed they hired a private ambulance due to the unavailability of government services, only to find out it lacked the promised oxygen supply. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty highlighted the incident as a reflection of the declining state of the '108' ambulance service, which was once highly efficient under the BJD's tenure.
The BJD is demanding compensation for the victim's family and immediate action to restore the service's functionality. This demand follows previous concerns after delays in the ambulance service were reported, such as the tragic July incident involving a young man's death due to similar inefficiencies.
