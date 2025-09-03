Maharashtra Government Sanctions Medical Check-Ups for Secretariat Staff

In a move to bolster employee health, the Maharashtra government has approved regular medical check-ups for its secretariat staff. A resolution from the Public Health Department outlines reimbursement of expenses up to Rs 5,000.

Staff aged between 40 and 50 will undergo these health assessments biennially, while those older than 51 are entitled to annual examinations. Tests are primarily conducted at government medical faculties, with a provision for external facilities if necessary.

The initiative further accommodates testing at Mumbai's renowned Bombay Hospital at regulated rates, ensuring comprehensive healthcare access for the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)