Maharashtra Government Sanctions Medical Check-Ups for Secretariat Staff
The Maharashtra government sanctioned medical check-ups for secretariat employees, reimbursing up to Rs 5,000. Employees aged 40-50 have biennial tests, while those 51 and above have annual ones. Tests can be conducted at government facilities or approved private institutions, like Mumbai's Bombay Hospital.
In a move to bolster employee health, the Maharashtra government has approved regular medical check-ups for its secretariat staff. A resolution from the Public Health Department outlines reimbursement of expenses up to Rs 5,000.
Staff aged between 40 and 50 will undergo these health assessments biennially, while those older than 51 are entitled to annual examinations. Tests are primarily conducted at government medical faculties, with a provision for external facilities if necessary.
The initiative further accommodates testing at Mumbai's renowned Bombay Hospital at regulated rates, ensuring comprehensive healthcare access for the workforce.
