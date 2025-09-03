Swift Heart Transplant Saves Man's Life

A 39-year-old man from Meerut battling dilated cardiomyopathy was given a new opportunity for life after receiving a donor heart on August 26. The heart was swiftly transported from Chandigarh to New Delhi in just an hour and 55 minutes, facilitated by multiple green corridors.

Medical teams at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital successfully replaced the patient's failing heart with the donor organ, which arrived in optimal condition. The intricate logistics across two states significantly enhanced the chances of transplant success, according to hospital officials.

The patient, who endured severe mitral valve leakage and breathing issues for years, was shortlisted for the transplant with the help of the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). A team led by Dr. Sujay Shad successfully performed the surgery. The patient was off the ventilator in 18 hours and soon began light activities, thanks to the collaborative effort of NOTTO and the creation of seamless green corridors.