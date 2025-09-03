Left Menu

Swift Heart Transplant Saves Man's Life

A 39-year-old Meerut man received a life-saving heart transplant, with the donor heart transported from Chandigarh to Delhi in under two hours. A coordinated effort by medical teams and multiple green corridors ensured its success, allowing the patient to resume light activity shortly after surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:23 IST
Swift Heart Transplant Saves Man's Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 39-year-old man from Meerut battling dilated cardiomyopathy was given a new opportunity for life after receiving a donor heart on August 26. The heart was swiftly transported from Chandigarh to New Delhi in just an hour and 55 minutes, facilitated by multiple green corridors.

Medical teams at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital successfully replaced the patient's failing heart with the donor organ, which arrived in optimal condition. The intricate logistics across two states significantly enhanced the chances of transplant success, according to hospital officials.

The patient, who endured severe mitral valve leakage and breathing issues for years, was shortlisted for the transplant with the help of the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). A team led by Dr. Sujay Shad successfully performed the surgery. The patient was off the ventilator in 18 hours and soon began light activities, thanks to the collaborative effort of NOTTO and the creation of seamless green corridors.

TRENDING

1
Political Drama Surrounds Soujanya's Case in Karnataka

Political Drama Surrounds Soujanya's Case in Karnataka

 India
2
Tragedy in Quetta: Bomb Blast at Public Rally Claims Lives

Tragedy in Quetta: Bomb Blast at Public Rally Claims Lives

 Global
3
India's Tax Cut: Boosting Consumer Demand Amid Economic Challenges

India's Tax Cut: Boosting Consumer Demand Amid Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Reckless Train Adventure: Teens in Control of NYC Subway

Reckless Train Adventure: Teens in Control of NYC Subway

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025