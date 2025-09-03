Left Menu

Rat Bites at Indore Hospital: Negligence Sparks Tragic Infant Deaths

Two newborn girls died at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, Indore, following rat bites. Official reports cite congenital deformities and infections as causes, not the bites. The incident has led to disciplinary actions, audits, and calls for independent investigations into hospital negligence and hygiene standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:00 IST
Rat Bites at Indore Hospital: Negligence Sparks Tragic Infant Deaths
Tragedy struck at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore as two newborn girls succumbed following rat bites. Officials attribute the deaths primarily to congenital deformities and infections, rather than the bites themselves. The incident, however, has sparked a wave of concern regarding hospital negligence and hygiene practices.

Authorities have taken significant steps, including suspending staff and issuing warnings to contractors. An audit has been ordered to ensure the hospital's pest control measures and overall cleanliness meet appropriate standards. Probes into the hospital administration's conduct are underway, amid rising public outrage over the girls' tragic deaths.

Reacting to the events, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has emphasized the government's intolerance towards negligence in healthcare. Meanwhile, NGOs are demanding independent inquiries, calling for heightened safety measures in facilities catering to vulnerable patients. The gravity of these lapses calls into question the efficacy of current hospital management policies.

