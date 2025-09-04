Left Menu

Kennedy Revamps CDC Vaccine Panel

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has appointed seven new members to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. This move follows his earlier decision to replace the entire panel with anti-vaccine activists and hand-picked advisers, reshaping vaccine policy direction.

Updated: 04-09-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 03:30 IST
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made significant changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's panel of vaccine experts, according to a document released on Wednesday.

The development comes after the Department of Health and Human Services instructed the CDC to appoint seven new members to its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

In June, Kennedy had removed all 17 members, replacing them with eight anti-vaccine activists and selected advisers, though one member has since departed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

