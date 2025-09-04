Tragic Hospital Tale: Two Newborns Suffer Fatal Rat Bites
Two newborn girls have died at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore after suffering rat bites. Hospital officials attribute the deaths to underlying health issues, not the bites. Amid rising concerns and governmental intervention, multiple staff members face disciplinary actions, and third-party audits are ordered to investigate the hospital's hygiene standards.
In a distressing development, two newborn girls have succumbed at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore following rat bites, sparking criticism and concerns over healthcare standards. Hospital management insists blood infection, not the bites, caused the deaths.
Both infants were admitted to the ICU due to congenital deformities. Following the deaths, hospital authorities, under pressure from state officials, initiated suspensions of several staff members. A third-party audit will scrutinize hygiene practices amid allegations of negligence.
The government, asserting zero tolerance on public health negligence, vows appropriate action. Meanwhile, an NGO demands an independent probe, emphasizing severe lapses in newborn safety and hygiene at the facility.
