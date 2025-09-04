Tragic Hospital Tale: Two Newborns Suffer Fatal Rat Bites

In a distressing development, two newborn girls have succumbed at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore following rat bites, sparking criticism and concerns over healthcare standards. Hospital management insists blood infection, not the bites, caused the deaths.

Both infants were admitted to the ICU due to congenital deformities. Following the deaths, hospital authorities, under pressure from state officials, initiated suspensions of several staff members. A third-party audit will scrutinize hygiene practices amid allegations of negligence.

The government, asserting zero tolerance on public health negligence, vows appropriate action. Meanwhile, an NGO demands an independent probe, emphasizing severe lapses in newborn safety and hygiene at the facility.

