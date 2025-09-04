Lloyds Banking Group Puts Thousands At Risk Amid Performance Cuts

Lloyds Banking Group is poised to place thousands of its staff at risk of dismissal. The Financial Times reports that approximately 3,000 employees, identified as the bottom 5% in performance, may face job loss.

While the exact details are still emerging, the potential layoffs underscore significant turmoil within the banking sector.

As the situation develops, questions loom about the impact on employee morale and the broader implications for the financial industry.

