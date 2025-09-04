GST Cuts on Medicinesusher Healthcare Revolution in India

The Indian government's bold reform to reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) on medicines and medical devices, with exemptions for lifesaving drugs, represents a historic move to ease the financial burden on patients and their families.

Industry leaders, including the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, hailed the decision as both compassionate and practical, noting its potential to enhance accessibility to essential healthcare services.

By significantly lowering GST on a broad range of medical products and services, the government underscores its commitment to affordable healthcare for all, setting the stage for a more resilient and patient-centric system across the nation.

