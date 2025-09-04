GST Cuts on Medicinesusher Healthcare Revolution in India
The Indian government's decision to reduce GST on medicines and medical devices, while exempting lifesaving drugs, is a significant reform poised to alleviate financial burdens on patients, enhance accessibility to quality healthcare, and align with the vision of affordable healthcare for all.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government's bold reform to reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) on medicines and medical devices, with exemptions for lifesaving drugs, represents a historic move to ease the financial burden on patients and their families.
Industry leaders, including the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, hailed the decision as both compassionate and practical, noting its potential to enhance accessibility to essential healthcare services.
By significantly lowering GST on a broad range of medical products and services, the government underscores its commitment to affordable healthcare for all, setting the stage for a more resilient and patient-centric system across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Puravankara Brings Premier Indian Real Estate to the US: A Golden Opportunity for NRIs
India's Tax Overhaul: Affordable Essentials, Costly Fashion
Flood Fury: Damage to India-Pakistan Border Infrastructure
Unveiling Tourism Synergies: India-Singapore's $20 Billion Opportunity
Puravankara Takes Indian Realty to US Shores for Exclusive Property Show Series