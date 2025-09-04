Left Menu

Future of Mental Health: RINPAS to Embrace Modernization

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren emphasizes the growing significance of RINPAS in addressing mental health issues. During its centenary celebration, Soren announced upgrades to the institution, including new technology and tele-mental health services. He stressed the need for acceptance and pledged improvements for better service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:21 IST
Future of Mental Health: RINPAS to Embrace Modernization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted the pivotal role of the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS) at its centennial event, given the escalating concerns over mental health. He assured that the institution will be modernized with the latest technology to meet future challenges.

During the celebrations, Soren inaugurated RINPAS's tele-mental health video conferencing service and a digital academy, showcasing the government's commitment to enhancing mental health care. He recalled the forward-thinking vision of RINPAS's founders, emphasizing the institution's critical role since its inception in 1925.

The Chief Minister announced a thorough review of RINPAS operations, pledging improvements in infrastructure and student intake. He assured the public that significant transformations will be seen soon, reinforcing the government's dedication to mental health advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Shalinder Kaur Bids Farewell to Delhi High Court

Justice Shalinder Kaur Bids Farewell to Delhi High Court

 India
2
Indian Railways Set for Transformation with New JV

Indian Railways Set for Transformation with New JV

 India
3
Karnataka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold local body polls using ballot papers instead of EVMs: Minister.

Karnataka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold loc...

 India
4
Security Scare as Jannik Sinner's Bag Nearly Snatched at U.S. Open

Security Scare as Jannik Sinner's Bag Nearly Snatched at U.S. Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025