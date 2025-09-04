Future of Mental Health: RINPAS to Embrace Modernization

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted the pivotal role of the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences (RINPAS) at its centennial event, given the escalating concerns over mental health. He assured that the institution will be modernized with the latest technology to meet future challenges.

During the celebrations, Soren inaugurated RINPAS's tele-mental health video conferencing service and a digital academy, showcasing the government's commitment to enhancing mental health care. He recalled the forward-thinking vision of RINPAS's founders, emphasizing the institution's critical role since its inception in 1925.

The Chief Minister announced a thorough review of RINPAS operations, pledging improvements in infrastructure and student intake. He assured the public that significant transformations will be seen soon, reinforcing the government's dedication to mental health advancement.

