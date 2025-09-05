Flood victims in Delhi battle fever, infections

As families from the inundated Yamuna belt are shifted to relief camps, a steady flow of flood-affected people are now rushing to doctors with fevers, rashes, and fungal infections.

Medicines and ointments are being distributed at the relief camps, and regular check-ups are underway. An ambulance is also stationed outside the relief camp along with the medical camp.

Approximately 322 people are staying at camps set up at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near Kashmiri Gate. They were previously at the Yamuna Bazar relief camp, which also had to be evacuated due to flooding.

According to a doctor at the camp who spoke to PTI, there has been no major outbreak of diseases so far, and the situation remains under control. However, he said there were many cases of itching, skin irritation, and mild infections caused by contact with floodwater.

The floodwater and prolonged exposure during evacuation have left children and the elderly particularly vulnerable.

Inside the camps, many parents reported that children under 6-7 years of age are suffering from mild fever and body rashes.

People at the camp said children are susceptible to recurring fevers and weakness.

Pooja, a 60-year-old woman, said that her five-year-old grandson has been suffering from a mild fever for the past two days. Pooja's family of five are currently taking shelter at the camp.

He had a slight rash earlier, but over the past two days, he developed a mild fever and last night, we had to take him to GTB Hospital, she said.

Another woman, Shivani, said her two-year-old son has a fever that is accompanied by vomiting. She confirmed that medicines have been provided by the medical team.

Women and elderly people are experiencing itching and skin infections. Many people are reporting rashes and irritation due to exposure to floodwater.

Dharmais, a camp resident, said, "I was in the floodwater for a while and ended up developing athlete's foot. But it's getting better now as doctors have given me ointment and medicines. They also advised me to avoid keeping my feet wet." The health camp operates from morning until 3 pm, staffed by three medical personnel. They said that since most people were able to evacuate before the floodwaters rose too high, there have been no serious health concerns so far.

Most health issues are limited to those who were exposed to water for extended periods.

Medical teams explained that many cases of rashes and itching are the result of prolonged exposure to contaminated water.

Doctors said that only people who were in the water during evacuation are showing red patches and skin irritation, mostly on their arms and legs.

The water level in the Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.33 metres at 7 am on Friday, a day after reaching this season's highest at 207.48 metres.

According to official data, the level stood at 207.35 metres at 6 am.

Officials say the water is likely to recede further during the day. The river has unleashed fury on low-lying areas in recent days, submerging homes, displacing people, and affecting local businesses.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as Delhi's main flood-forecasting station. District authorities have urged people not to venture into the swollen river for swimming, boating, or any recreational activities.

