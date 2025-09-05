Newborn carrying twin parasitic fetuses successfully operated at private hospital in Gurugram

Doctors at a private hospital in Gurugram successfully removed two parasitic twins from the abdomen of a one-month-old baby girl diagnosed with a rare congenital anomaly known as fetus in fetu.

The surgery was carried out at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, with doctors confirming that the condition is estimated to occur in only around one in five lakh live births worldwide, making it a medical rarity.

Most reported cases are detected in infancy or early childhood, though some have been also seen in adults. Globally, fewer than 300 cases of fetus in fetu -- single fetus developing within another newborn have been recorded to date, while instances involving multiple parasitic foetuses are even rarer, with only around 35 cases documented worldwide.

The case came to light when the one-month-old baby girl was brought to the hospital with complaints of a swollen abdomen, excessive irritability and feeding difficulties, the hospital said in a statement.

Initial examinations revealed abnormal growth inside her abdominal cavity, it said, adding that further imaging confirmed that the child was carrying two malformed babies within her abdominal cavity.

''This rare condition happens early in pregnancy, when one baby surrounds and traps another inside its body. The trapped baby cannot grow or survive. In this baby's case, both malformed babies were enclosed within a single sac, making it an exceptional medical rarity,'' the statement added.

The pediatric surgical team at Fortis Gurugram planned the surgery after stabilising the infant. A specialised pediatric anesthetist was involved in the surgery and post the procedure, the baby responded well and continued to show steady signs of recovery under close monitoring.

Talking about the challenges involved in handling the case, Dr Anand Sinha, Director, Pediatric Surgery at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, ''The biggest challenge was operating on such a young newborn, with absolute precision. Post-operative intensive care also needs to be very thorough to avoid any mishaps. Pain relief in small newborns is also challenging.'' Sinha, however said, it is important to understand is that this condition, while rare, is not cancerous.

''Once removed, the chances of recurrence are extremely low. These are not tumorous growths but malformed fetal structures that do not divide uncontrollably. The child's recovery so far has been very encouraging,'' he said.

This case adds to global medical literature on fetus in fetu and reaffirms the importance of advanced pediatric surgery facilities in India, he added.

