Aurobindo Pharma Under US FDA Scrutiny: Eight Observations Made
Aurobindo Pharma revealed that the US FDA issued a Form 483 with eight procedural observations following an inspection of its manufacturing facility in Telangana. The company plans to respond to the observations within the stipulated deadline. The inspection covered both oral solids and injectable units at the site.
- Country:
- India
Aurobindo Pharma announced on Friday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Form 483 containing eight observations after conducting an inspection of its Telangana-based manufacturing facility.
The inspection, which took place from August 25 to September 5 at the company's Unit-XII in Bachupally, involved examining both oral solids and injectable manufacturing units, according to the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company's regulatory filing.
At the conclusion of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form 483, highlighting eight procedural observations. Aurobindo Pharma confirmed that it will address the FDA's findings within the required timeframe.
ALSO READ
Telangana Pushes for Khelo India Hosting, Seeks Enhanced Sports Infrastructure
AI reshaping manufacturing with predictive maintenance and intelligent automation: Report
Telangana CM urges govt school teachers to lunch with students
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy offers prayers at Khairatabad Ganesh pandal
Telangana BJP moves SC against order quashing defamation case against CM