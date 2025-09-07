Bangladesh Battles Dual Mosquito Menace: Dengue and Chikungunya Surge

Bangladesh is grappling with a worsening public health crisis as the mosquito-borne diseases dengue and chikungunya are spreading simultaneously, straining hospital resources and raising concerns about a larger outbreak. This year, more than 33,800 dengue cases and 132 deaths have been reported, with a notable surge in early September.

Chikungunya, absent in recent years, has reemerged forcefully, particularly affecting the port city of Chittagong and the capital, Dhaka. Hospitals are overwhelmed, with facilities like Dhaka Medical College Hospital operating beyond capacity. Experts, including medical entomologist Kabirul Bashar, warn that intensified mosquito control is crucial to combat the crisis.

The year 2023 marked a grim milestone with a record 1,705 deaths from dengue. The World Health Organization has flagged dengue as a fast-growing global threat, exacerbated by urbanization and climate change. Immediate measures, such as early recognition of symptoms and expanded testing, are necessary to prevent an escalation of the outbreak.