Jharkhand's Ailing Healthcare: Soren's Scathing Critique

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren criticized the state's healthcare, labeling it as being on 'ventilator.' He highlighted deficiencies in major hospitals and improper management, attributing inefficiencies to the government. Viral videos depict inadequate services. Soren suggests that improvements could alleviate pressure on larger facilities.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren has delivered a sharp critique of the state's healthcare system, likening it to a patient on 'ventilator.'

Soren's statement targets deficiencies in both primary and major health facilities, including MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur and Sahid Nirmal Medical College in Dhanbad, emphasizing their lack of diagnostic services and medicines, serving mainly as referral points.

He cites recent incidents and viral videos depicting patients carried in the absence of ambulances as evidence of mismanagement and government negligence. Soren suggests that improvements in regional hospitals could ease the burden on institutions like RIMS in Ranchi.

