Empowering Hearts: Raising Awareness on World Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Day

World Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Day was observed nationwide, focusing on the theme 'Family: The Heart of Care'. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities organized numerous awareness activities, emphasizing early intervention and family support for those affected by this progressive muscle-weakening disorder.

In observance of World Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Day, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities spearheaded nationwide activities to raise awareness about DMD.

With the theme 'Family: The Heart of Care', the campaign aimed to highlight the importance of education, early intervention, and family support for affected individuals.

Various regional centers conducted programs, including online sessions on early detection, webinars on social inclusion, and outreach efforts to educate communities about the challenges faced by those living with DMD and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

