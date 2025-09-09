Gaza's Urgent Need for Shelter: A Humanitarian Crisis in the Making

The Red Cross announced on Monday that over 300 tents have been distributed to displacement camps in southern Gaza, yet current shelter supplies fall short of addressing the urgent needs on the ground. The organization plans to deliver more than 1,500 additional tents in the coming days, highlighting the dire requirement for new shelters.

Sarah Davies, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, revealed the harsh living conditions faced by families in Gaza, many of whom reside amid the rubble of destroyed homes or in makeshift tents made from tarpaulins and scrap metal. The United Nations noted that limited supplies of tents have reached Gaza, but the demand far exceeds current provisions.

COGAT, the Israeli defense agency, reported that 5,000 tents have been allowed into Gaza. However, aid organizations such as CARE International, ShelterBox, and the Norwegian Refugee Council have not received authorization to distribute these materials. The complicated political situation delays aid efforts, with thousands of tents still pending customs clearance in Jordan, as frustration grows over the blockage of humanitarian support.