Latest Health Updates: Vaccine Boosts, Legal Probes, and Drug Developments

This week's health news highlights significant developments, starting with Pfizer and BioNTech's announcement that their updated COVID-19 vaccine significantly boosts immune responses, particularly among high-risk demographics.

Simultaneously, Philips finds itself entangled in legal trouble as French prosecutors probe possible charges due to its extensive recall of faulty sleep apnea devices, raising concerns over potential health risks.

The WHO has urged the Taliban to remove restrictions on female aid workers, crucial for healthcare delivery following a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan. Additionally, Summit Therapeutics' lung cancer drug data yields mixed results, while Eli Lilly's blood cancer therapy shows promise as an early treatment.

