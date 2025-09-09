The Undetected Crisis: Diabetes Diagnosis Gaps Exposed

A staggering 44% of diabetics worldwide remain undiagnosed as of 2023, underscoring a critical global health challenge.

An analysis published in The Lancet reveals a significant increase in diabetes diagnosis in India since 2000. However, optimal treatment and management continue to be significant hurdles, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Researchers warn that with the expected rise in diabetes cases by 2050, improved screening and access to treatment are essential to prevent the condition from becoming a silent epidemic.

