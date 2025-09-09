Revamping Jharkhand's Healthcare: New Appointments and Equipment

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari made significant strides in strengthening the state's healthcare system, announcing the appointment of 91 community health officers on Tuesday.

In a bid to advance healthcare infrastructure, the Health Department has recruited 126 specialist doctors and plans to bring in 10,500 more professionals soon. MRI and CT scan installations across district hospitals are on the agenda.

Ansari criticized previous administrations for neglecting healthcare professionals, pledging government-led protections and roles for doctors educated in public colleges now working in private practices.