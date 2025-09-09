Madhya Pradesh Hospital Under Fire: Rat Bites Allegations Spark Immediate Action
The Madhya Pradesh government responded to allegations linking rat bites to the deaths of two newborn girls at a state-run hospital. Deputy CM and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla emphasized the need for fairness and transparency. Immediate preventive measures and accountability amongst hospital staff were prioritized.
The Madhya Pradesh government is under scrutiny following allegations that rat bites contributed to the deaths of two newborn girls at the state-run MY Hospital. In response, Deputy CM and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla has taken decisive action.
Shukla emphasized that the image of the health services is at stake and vowed to identify and punish those responsible. Effective preventive measures have been mandated to ensure cleanliness and patient safety.
While initial reports stated congenital deformities as the cause of death, high-level investigations have led to suspensions and reassignment of several hospital staff, signaling the government's commitment to transparency in addressing the issue.
