Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Ayushman Bharat, Promotes State's Inclusive Health Scheme

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized the central government's Ayushman Bharat health scheme, claiming it is less inclusive compared to the state's Swasthya Sathi. She argues that Ayushman Bharat leaves many excluded due to its eligibility conditions, while Swasthya Sathi, fully funded by the state, is universal and non-discriminatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:54 IST
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Ayushman Bharat, Promotes State's Inclusive Health Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has openly criticized the central government's Ayushman Bharat health scheme for being limited in its inclusivity, during a public event in Jalpaiguri.

Banerjee argued that Ayushman Bharat imposes severe eligibility restrictions, excluding a large portion of West Bengal's population. She contrasted this with the state-funded 'Swasthya Sathi' program, which she describes as universal and devoid of discrimination, entirely financed by the state.

Currently on a three-day administrative tour in the northern regions of the state, Banerjee is set to participate in multiple public functions and administrative meetings to further promote her government's initiatives.

TRENDING

1
New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France

New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France

 Global
2
India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.

India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia ...

 Global
3
Maharashtra Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists in Nepal

Maharashtra Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists in Nepal

 India
4
NATO Responds to Airspace Incursion Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

NATO Responds to Airspace Incursion Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025