Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Ayushman Bharat, Promotes State's Inclusive Health Scheme

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has openly criticized the central government's Ayushman Bharat health scheme for being limited in its inclusivity, during a public event in Jalpaiguri.

Banerjee argued that Ayushman Bharat imposes severe eligibility restrictions, excluding a large portion of West Bengal's population. She contrasted this with the state-funded 'Swasthya Sathi' program, which she describes as universal and devoid of discrimination, entirely financed by the state.

Currently on a three-day administrative tour in the northern regions of the state, Banerjee is set to participate in multiple public functions and administrative meetings to further promote her government's initiatives.