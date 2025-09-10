Controversy Over 'Dr' Prefix for Physiotherapists

The Director General of Health Services has prohibited physiotherapists from using the 'Dr' prefix, a title traditionally reserved for registered medical practitioners. This directive aims to address concerns about potential misrepresentation and quackery.

In a letter to the Indian Medical Association's President, Dr. Dilip Bhanushali, DGHS Dr. Sunita Sharma cited strong objections from organizations like the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR). The letter highlighted essential rulings, including those from various courts, that underscore physiotherapists' inability to use the medical title legally.

This decision responds to the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy Approved Syllabus 2025 by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions, which had recommended such a title. The directive insists on establishing a more suitable title for physiotherapy professionals to avoid public confusion and uphold legal standards.