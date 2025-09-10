Revamping Mental Health Facilities: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Pledge for IHBAS

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled plans for a new building at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) after a surprise inspection revealed outdated facilities. The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the institute, promising swift action to enhance infrastructure and services.

The inspection revealed that IHBAS has been operating without essential MRI and CT scan machines since 2012, with limited X-ray and ultrasound capabilities. Gupta's administration aims to transform IHBAS into a world-class facility for mental and neurological care, addressing existing gaps in medical and administrative resources.

Further criticizing the previous administration, Gupta pointed out the neglect in completing hospital projects, contrasting their approach with her government's commitment to finishing these developments. She emphasized the importance of modern equipment and adequate staffing to serve the large number of patients who visit the facility daily.

