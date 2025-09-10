Left Menu

Revamping Mental Health Facilities: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Pledge for IHBAS

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans for a new building at IHBAS, highlighting the need for modern facilities. She criticized the lack of medical equipment and promised to upgrade the institute within the financial year, ensuring it becomes a leading center for mental health care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:53 IST
Revamping Mental Health Facilities: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Pledge for IHBAS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled plans for a new building at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) after a surprise inspection revealed outdated facilities. The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the institute, promising swift action to enhance infrastructure and services.

The inspection revealed that IHBAS has been operating without essential MRI and CT scan machines since 2012, with limited X-ray and ultrasound capabilities. Gupta's administration aims to transform IHBAS into a world-class facility for mental and neurological care, addressing existing gaps in medical and administrative resources.

Further criticizing the previous administration, Gupta pointed out the neglect in completing hospital projects, contrasting their approach with her government's commitment to finishing these developments. She emphasized the importance of modern equipment and adequate staffing to serve the large number of patients who visit the facility daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cousins Reunite: Thackerays Ignite Alliance Buzz in Maharashtra Politics

Cousins Reunite: Thackerays Ignite Alliance Buzz in Maharashtra Politics

 India
2
Kamala Harris Reflects on Biden's Re-election Decision in '107 Days'

Kamala Harris Reflects on Biden's Re-election Decision in '107 Days'

 Global
3
Pradhan's UAE Visit: Boosting Educational Ties and Innovation

Pradhan's UAE Visit: Boosting Educational Ties and Innovation

 India
4
Security Alert: Potential Threats in Solar-Powered Highway Infrastructure

Security Alert: Potential Threats in Solar-Powered Highway Infrastructure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025