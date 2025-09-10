Left Menu

Hospital Horror: Tragic Rat Bite Claims Newborn Lives

In a shocking incident, two newborn girls allegedly bitten by rats in the ICU of MY Hospital died. The parents accuse the hospital of negligence and concealing the rodent bites. An investigation is underway, and the state promises appropriate action, including compensation for the bereaved families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:10 IST
Hospital Horror: Tragic Rat Bite Claims Newborn Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two newborn girls allegedly succumbed after being bitten by rats in the ICU of MY Hospital, provoking accusations of negligence from the bereaved families.

Family member Sajid Khan, a farmer, claims the hospital concealed the rodent bites as the cause of his daughter's death, attributed instead to health complications.

Officials have announced a state investigation, with compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families, while demands for accountability grow, including potential charges against the hospital staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

 France
2
Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

 Global
3
Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

Qatari Response to Regional Tensions

 Qatar
4
Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

Maharashtra Police Invoke MCOCA Against Andekar Gang After Teen's Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025