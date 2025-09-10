Hospital Horror: Tragic Rat Bite Claims Newborn Lives
In a shocking incident, two newborn girls allegedly bitten by rats in the ICU of MY Hospital died. The parents accuse the hospital of negligence and concealing the rodent bites. An investigation is underway, and the state promises appropriate action, including compensation for the bereaved families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:10 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, two newborn girls allegedly succumbed after being bitten by rats in the ICU of MY Hospital, provoking accusations of negligence from the bereaved families.
Family member Sajid Khan, a farmer, claims the hospital concealed the rodent bites as the cause of his daughter's death, attributed instead to health complications.
Officials have announced a state investigation, with compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families, while demands for accountability grow, including potential charges against the hospital staff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- newborn
- MY Hospital
- rat bites
- negligence
- ICU
- deaths
- compensation
- investigation
- Indore
- healthcare
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Cabinet to Resolve Land Compensation for Upper Krishna Project
Tragic ICU Incident: Rat Attacks on Newborns Spark Outcry
Bisleri Revitalizes Ladakh's Agriculture with Third Reservoir Restoration
Maharashtra Agriculture Employees to Receive Laptops: Minister's Decision Overrides Tablet Proposal
Delhi Floods Spark Urgent Government Response and Compensation Plans