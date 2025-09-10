Hospital Horror: Tragic Rat Bite Claims Newborn Lives

In a tragic incident, two newborn girls allegedly succumbed after being bitten by rats in the ICU of MY Hospital, provoking accusations of negligence from the bereaved families.

Family member Sajid Khan, a farmer, claims the hospital concealed the rodent bites as the cause of his daughter's death, attributed instead to health complications.

Officials have announced a state investigation, with compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families, while demands for accountability grow, including potential charges against the hospital staff.

